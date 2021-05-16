Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.750-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.17 billion-$19.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.57 billion.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.38. 1,344,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.88 and its 200-day moving average is $246.82.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

