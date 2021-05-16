Bela (BELA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Bela coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Bela has a market cap of $288,721.87 and $18.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bela has traded 66.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00631231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,116,440 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,057 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. The official website for Bela is livebela.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

