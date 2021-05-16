Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Tops One Day Volume of $373,238.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.60 million and approximately $373,238.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00085903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 104,715.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.33 or 0.01130167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00115244 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

MARK is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 78,889,473 coins and its circulating supply is 25,365,275 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

