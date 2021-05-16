Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases Shares of 686 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,286.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3,203.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

