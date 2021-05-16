Berenberg Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €8.30 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDF. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.16 ($10.78).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €9.91 ($11.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a twelve month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.48.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

