Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KPLUY. Commerzbank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of KPLUY opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

