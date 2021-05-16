Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,132.43

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,132.43 ($14.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,296 ($16.93). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,294 ($16.91), with a volume of 216,278 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 38.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,182.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,132.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 31,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,133 ($14.80), for a total transaction of £358,209.28 ($468,002.72).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

