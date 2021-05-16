Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $140.43 on Thursday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -270.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.21.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $1,270,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total value of $266,895.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,493 shares of company stock worth $23,738,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

