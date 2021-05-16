Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after buying an additional 129,997 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $219.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $124.96 and a 52 week high of $227.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.17 and its 200 day moving average is $202.97.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.