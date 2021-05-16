BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.53 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDSI. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,845. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $350.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

