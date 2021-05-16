Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) PT Lowered to $23.00

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Biodesix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

