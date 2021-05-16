Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at SVB Leerink

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHVN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Shares of BHVN opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.69.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

