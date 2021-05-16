BioHiTech Global (BHTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 247.02%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of BHTG stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. BioHiTech Global has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 29,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $67,884.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

