BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $122.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.36). As a group, analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 238,133 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

