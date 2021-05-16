bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMXMF traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $111.35. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 178. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $170.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.15.

About bioMérieux

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

