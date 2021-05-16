Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price rose 17.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 635,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 52,759,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

BNGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bionano Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 103.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 920.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

