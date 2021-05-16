Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading 17.5% Higher

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) traded up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.18. 635,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,759,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

