Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BDT. CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

TSE BDT opened at C$9.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$5.24 and a 12-month high of C$9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.45.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

