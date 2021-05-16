BitcoinPoS Price Hits $2.67 on Major Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $2.67 or 0.00005562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $11.62 million and $32,318.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001849 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 71% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,564,018 coins and its circulating supply is 4,352,564 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

