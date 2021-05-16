BITTO Price Tops $0.28 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. One BITTO coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges. BITTO has a market cap of $860,380.30 and $108,975.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITTO has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00105775 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003089 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.80 or 0.00821688 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002139 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

