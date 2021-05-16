BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Shares of BJ opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,478 shares of company stock worth $4,110,855 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

