BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $856.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $806.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $730.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $490.52 and a 1-year high of $880.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

