Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys 181 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 106,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,761 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 192,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

NYSE:ABT opened at $118.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average is $115.73. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

