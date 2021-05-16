Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys 231 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $565,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,069,000 after purchasing an additional 199,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,318.97 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

