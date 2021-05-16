Blue Fin Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $126.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day moving average is $111.11.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

