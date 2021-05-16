Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after acquiring an additional 132,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $88.96 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

