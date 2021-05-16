Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,057,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,856,000 after acquiring an additional 512,524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,752,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,655 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,746,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,030,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,986,000 after acquiring an additional 114,031 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

