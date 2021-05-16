Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.7% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 238,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 34,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 841,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $125.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.07. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

