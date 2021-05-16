BM Technologies (BMTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

NYSE:BMTX opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

