BMO Capital Markets Boosts Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to $37.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $35.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITPOF opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.