BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$223.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$212.56.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$210.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$191.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$173.85. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$97.31 and a 52 week high of C$213.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

