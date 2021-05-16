BMO Capital Markets Increases CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$26.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

CI Financial stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.63.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

