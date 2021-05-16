BMO Capital Markets Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$138.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$138.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$145.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.91.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$138.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$15.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.46. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$80.73 and a 1 year high of C$141.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$125.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$115.41.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 EPS for the current year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

