BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (BHKLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 5.7573 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $76.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $76.42.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

