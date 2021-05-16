Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Acumen Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNE. Raymond James increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC reiterated a na rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.82.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$4.34 on Wednesday. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of C$0.99 and a one year high of C$4.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.80. The stock has a market cap of C$145.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

