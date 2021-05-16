Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $37,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,282.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,372.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,385.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,184.91. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

