BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up 1.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

