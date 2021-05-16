BOScoin (BOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $480.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $480.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001048 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

