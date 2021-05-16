Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$245.00 at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$275.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$251.10.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$212.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$224.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$221.10. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$245.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 81.50.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.141 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

