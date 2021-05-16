Brett Fairclough Sells 125,000 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after purchasing an additional 962,145 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 759,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,604,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 706,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,658,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

