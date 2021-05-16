Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $2.70 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Shares of BEDU stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $491.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.