BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.26 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.