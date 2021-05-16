BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.75 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.