BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $216.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.97. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $223.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

