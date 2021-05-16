BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

