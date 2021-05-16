BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 220 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.94.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $179.17 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $180.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.10 and its 200-day moving average is $159.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

