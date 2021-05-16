BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 38,558 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,558 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,983,000 after acquiring an additional 669,274 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after acquiring an additional 478,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $2,042,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. CIBC initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of MAG opened at $19.23 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -91.57 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

