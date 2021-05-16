Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Broadwind reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadwind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of BWEN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 293,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,284. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter worth $1,693,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 117.5% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

