Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Get Broadwind alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 million, a PE ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,263,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.