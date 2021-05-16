Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.94. AdvanSix posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASIX. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

ASIX stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 175,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.51 million, a P/E ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $33.28.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

